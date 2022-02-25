Spring EQ Strengthens Its Wholesale Lending Team

Spring EQ has appointed two to its wholesale lending team, as Paul Saurbier has been promoted to SVP of the Wholesale Lending Division, and Shawn O’Brien has joined the company as VP of Sales for Wholesale Lending.

Saurbier joined Spring EQ in 2019 as VP of Sales, where he co-created a new Wholesale Division. In his new role as SVP of Wholesale Lending, he will be responsible for the Division’s overall results and profitability. Saurbier has more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage business, and has held leadership positions with several companies, including Quicken Loans, HSBC, Indymac Bank, Key Bank, and GE Capital.

O’Brien brings nearly 30 years of industry experience to his new role of VP of Sales for Spring EQ’s Wholesale Lending Group, where he will manage the sales team and partnership relationships. Most recently, O’Brien served as divisional vice president for Quicken Loans where he spent more than a decade of his career. Prior to this, he held roles at HSBC and various mortgage banking firms.

“As the market prepares for rising mortgage rates, we are thrilled to have Paul and Shawn–both highly-qualified and seasoned professionals with decades of experience–leading our wholesale team through a busy and successful year ahead,” said Jerry Schiano, CEO of Spring EQ. "They will both play a critical role in enabling Spring EQ to help borrowers reach their financial goals and meet their expanding home equity needs in 2022.”