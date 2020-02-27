Eye on The Industry: Mortgage Lender Debuts New Platform

Cherrywood Mortgage, a national small-balance commercial mortgage lender and affiliate of Angel Oak Companies, announced the launch of Cherrywood—Portal Real-time Online (C-PRO). This commercial loan product tool and broker/client dashboard automates the prequalification process, calculates loan eligibility decisions instantly, and allows registered brokers access to their loan pipeline with Cherrywood.

This technology upends the small-balance commercial real estate industry by accelerating a formerly time-consuming process. Now brokers can get the answers and insights they need to grow their businesses autonomously.

“When we set out to create this tool, our focus was on optimizing brokers’ time by giving them the power to potentially close loans faster and coordinate the customer relationship even better,” said Ed Resendez, President, and COO at Cherrywood Mortgage. “The qualification process can be daunting for many individuals, so we see this technology improving efficiency and opening more doors for brokers who are looking to grow their businesses.”

_____

Rocket Homes recently introduced its Neighborhood Trend Reports, a multi-purpose resource that provides consumers a wealth of information about the local housing market. The reports include the median home price and how it’s trending, whether the area is a buyer’s or seller’s market, the number of homes for sale in the area, the share of homes that were sold under or over asking price and how fast homes are selling. All data is compared to the previous year so consumers can see the trend, and information is displayed with unmatched clarity - making Rocket Homes Neighborhood Trend Reports the industry’s best source for real estate data.

“By bringing the Neighborhood Trend Report to market, we’ve taken another step forward in our mission to simplify the home buying and selling process,” said Sam Vida, President of Rocket Homes. “Information is power, and that power is now in the hands of consumers instead of just living with the professionals who study the local housing markets every day. Once they have this information, they can use it to make informed decisions when considering buying or selling a home.”

_____

The Orange County Business Journal has honored Carrington Charitable Foundation (CCF) and its CCF Golf Classic as the Top Netting Golf Tournament for Orange County, California. This is the fifth consecutive year the CCF Golf Classic has been recognized as the Top Netting Golf Tournament by the publication.

The 9th Annual Golf Classic benefiting CCF’s Signature Programs that support post 9/11 combat wounded American Veterans took place on October 14, 2019, at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, California. The event raised more than $1.8 million for its initiatives that enable mobility, stability, purpose, and prosperity for U.S. servicemen and women returning from post-9/11 battlefields. CCF is the nonprofit organization of The Carrington Companies.

“It is a tremendous honor for us to organize this event each year, and we are grateful that so many donors, partners, friends and families have joined us in this worthy cause,” said Rosemary Rose, Chairman, Carrington Charitable Foundation. “It is a privilege to continue to support and expand the CCF programs that help the Veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much while protecting our freedom.”