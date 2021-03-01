Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: A Proactive Approach to Regulatory Compliance
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: A Proactive Approach to Regulatory Compliance

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News, Webcasts 1 day ago 157 Views

In a new episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, Jesse Schwab, Chief Risk Officer at Bell Bank, discusses the priorities he’s focused on as his company approaches the $10 billion asset threshold.

In terms of compliance, he says, "The bigger you get, the more diverse you get geographically from a product set, and that changes the risk profile of the bank, operationally and in what you need to be prepared to address."

Before his work in the banking field, Schwab was a private practice attorney focusing on consumer protection and bankruptcy matters; he held roles with both the Colorado Office of the State Auditor and the Chile Public Prosecutor’s Office.

He also lends this expertise to a discussion about the regulatory landscape under the new presidential administration.

He adds that the focus on equality and fair-lending enforcement actions will be significant in 2021. Hear more about it in the clip below.

 

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Former FHA Commissioner Wade Joins Walker & Dunlop

Dana Wade joins the real estate finance firm to lead the company’s affordable housing financing initiatives.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.