Former FHA Commissioner Wade Joins Walker & Dunlop

Dana Wade, former Commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), has joined Bethesda, Md.-based commercial real estate finance firm Walker & Dunlop Inc. In her new role, Wade will serve as Chief Production Officer for all FHA-backed loan originations with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Wade will also lead the company's affordable housing financing activities.

As Commissioner of the FHA, Wade was responsible for carrying out the agency's mission of providing affordable housing for moderate and low-income households, implementing enhanced risk management for the FHA's $1.4 trillion portfolio, leading more than 2,400 employees.

"I am thrilled to have Dana join us,” said Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO Willy Walker. “Her skills and expertise will immediately add value to Walker & Dunlop's FHA production team. Having a leader with Dana's skills augmenting our focus on affordable housing, which has accounted for $17 billion of Walker & Dunlop's lending over the past three years, will be extremely valuable to our clients and team members."

Prior to joining the FHA, Wade served as Associate Director at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), where she led budget oversight for six Executive Branch agencies with a focus on financial services, including HUD and multiple independent agencies. Wade also held senior roles in Congress, including Deputy Staff Director for the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, and Deputy Staff Director for the Senate Committee on Appropriations. Dana graduated from Georgetown University with a bachelor's degree in economics and earned her MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Dana has a proven track record, impressive qualifications, and the perfect personality to join Walker & Dunlop's leadership team,” said Sheri Thompson, Executive Vice President and FHA Finance Group Head for Walker & Dunlop. “Her leadership and management skills will immediately help Walker & Dunlop maintain our position as one of the largest FHA multifamily lenders in the country, while also expanding our focus on affordable housing lending across all capital sources."