UniversalCIS | Credit Plus Rebrands as Xactus

UniversalCIS | Credit Plus has announced its new name, Xactus, marking a new beginning for the company. The name change initiative includes the creation of a new logo, website, key messages, and tagline, "Advancing the Modern Mortgage," which speaks to the new entity’s focus to be an innovative and transformative force in the mortgage space.

Xactus currently has more than 6,500 clients nationwide, ranging from large bank and non-bank mortgage originators, to credit unions and mortgage brokers. Xactus is based in 12 operation centers across the U.S., offering its clients accessibility to the tech tools necessary to meet consumer demands.

"As the market-leading verifications company in the mortgage sector, we wanted a name that better reflected the future of our company and industry,” said Perry Steiner, Chairman and CEO of Xactus. “Xactus is more than a rebrand–it's a strategic initiative to innovate. We're solely focused on challenging the status quo and reimagining workflows, processes, and the ways data is delivered and consumed.”

This company’s strategic shift reflects the firm's evolution and significant growth it has experienced over the last two years due to the recent mergers of Credit Plus, Universal Credit Services, CIS Credit Solutions, Avantus, DataFacts Lending Solutions, and SharperLending. The intertwining of these firms makes Xactus capable of advancing the modern mortgage.

"We are dedicated to helping lenders deliver the modern mortgage experience," said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus. "By integrating our proprietary technology with proven processes and our stellar customer service, Xactus enables lenders to enhance profitability with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy."