Honoring the Mortgage and Housing Leaders in Fintech

A survey from First American found that 67% of title agents and real estate professionals intend to adopt new fintech in the next year. Thirty-one percent said they plan to use new fintech within the next six months.

As Mark Fleming, Chief Economist at First American, put it, “The fintech revolution is here, and it is here to stay in real estate.”

For our inaugural Top 25 Fintech Innovators list, MReport solicited submissions from mortgage companies working in all sectors, from lenders and servicers to title companies and property preservation experts.

