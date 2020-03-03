Home >> Daily Dose >> Home Prices Rise for 8th Consecutive Year
Home Prices Rise for 8th Consecutive Year

Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News

Housing

CoreLogic’s latest Home Price Index (HPI) reports that national home prices rose 4% year-over-year in January and are projected to increase by 5.4% by January 2021. 

January’s HPI gain, though, was down from January 2019’s increase of 4.2% but up from December 2019’s 3.8% increase. 

The HPI has risen on an annual basis every month since February 2012—January marked the eighth year of rising home prices. CoreLogic states that the index has gained 63% since March 2011 and it is 9.6% higher than the pre-crisis peak recorders in April 2006. 

Homes priced in the lowest tier saw prices rise 5.7% annually in January 2020. Middle-price tier homes rose 5.1%, and a 3.7% increase was reported in the high-price tier. 

Cumulative price gains since 2011 were the highest in lower-priced homes, as values have risen 97%.

Idaho continued its streak on nation-leading appreciation, reporting home prices rose by 10.5% in January. South Dakota came in behind Idaho with an appreciation of just below 10%. 

Connecticut was the only state to report falling home prices with a 0.1% decline from January 2019. Nevada saw prices rise 3.3% year-over-year in January 2020—a 6.7 percent point slowdown from the 10% increase in January 2019. 

While home prices are rising, CoreLogic recently reported that the average mortgage payment is falling. Homeowners saw their average mortgage payment fall 6.8% in December 2019, mostly due to a 20% decline in mortgage rates. 

Mortgage rates have fallen from 4.64% in December 2018 to 3.72% in December 2019.

The HPI and HPI Forecast predicts home prices will rise in 2020 by an average of 4.6%. Mortgage payments are expected to increase just 2.7% during the year as rates are predicted to be 0.2 percentage points lower than the year prior. 

The average mortgage payment in December 2019 was 35.8% below the all-time high of June 2006’s $1,298. The mortgage rate in June 2006 was 6.7% and the average sales price was $197,000. 

Black Knight’s January 2020 Mortgage Monitor reported that refinancing rose 250% annually to hit a six-and-a-half-year high in Q4 2019. Cash-out lending rose to a more than 10-year high.

