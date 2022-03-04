Taking Aim at the Single-Family Rental Market

The Five Star Institute presents the Single-Family Rental Summit 2022, set for April 6-7 at The Statler Dallas, located at 1914 Commerce Street in Dallas.

With the single-family rental (SFR) market booming due in part to the growing number of younger people and families choosing to rent instead of owning, single-family home and rental prices are hitting record levels. With recent rent price increases reaching near 15-year highs, and values projected to grow by more than 13% over the next year, single-family homes rank number one in both investment and development prospects.

As investors return to the market, now is the time to join your peers in Dallas, on April 7 where the industry’s top subject matter experts and skilled SFR practitioners will lead discussion panels and training sessions geared towards answering questions and offering solutions related to property acquisition and management, financing, strategies for small, midcap, and large investors, and new developments related to technology and professional services.

Some of the topics on the agenda to be discussed include:

State of SFR;

Investment Strategies: Weighing Options in the SFR and BFR Spaces;

Due Diligence: Wisdom From the Front Lines;

Financing Strategies: Learn What to Expect;

Compliance & Regulation: Update on Current and Upcoming Tax, Policy, and Regulatory Matters;

The Vendor Vortex;

Property Management: Tools and Tips to Minimize Your Management Costs;

And much more

The day will offer several opportunities to network with your peers, including the Radian-sponsored Opening Night Reception on Wednesday, April 6.

Expert insight will be provided by a number of the industry’s top experts, including:

Jeffrey Tesch, CEO, RCN Capital (Event Moderator);

Josh Craig, Chief Revenue Officer, Lima One Capital;

Stuart Denyer, Co-Founder and CEO, New Western;

Randall Henderson, VP Residential/Commercial, Property Management Inc.;

Michael Jansta, Chief Marketing Officer, Altisource;

Jorge Newbery, CEO, preREO;

Jon Ortner, VP of Business Development for Inertia Decision Science, Picket Homes;

Curtis Roddy, Founder and CEO, Roddy Investor Services;

Gagan Sharma, President and CEO, BSI Financial; and

Many more to come

Click here for more information or to register for the SFRS 2022 Summit.