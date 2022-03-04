Sprout Mortgage Promotes Two Senior Sales Execs

Sprout Mortgage has promoted two senior sales executives in the Western U.S., as Dean Ayres has been named Western Regional VP, and Scott Wood has been named Western Regional Manager.

Wood replaces and now reports to Ayres who, in this new position, will report to Sprout’s SVP of TPO Sales for the West Paul Howarth.

"As market dynamics shift in 2022, Sprout is positioned to win and in this environment, we are able to highlight and reward our top talent," said Sprout Mortgage President Shea Pallante. “Dean and Scott are prime examples of Sprout’s entrepreneurial culture and spirit. They are each well-deserving of broader responsibilities.”

Ayres will focus on recruiting, mentoring, and growing Sprout’s TPO sales teams in the West. A five-year Sprout veteran, Ayres has nearly 20 years of mortgage lending and leadership experience across both inside sales and retail channels, spanning both non-QM and traditional products.

Wood will focus on coaching a growing team of AEs to serve wholesale brokers and correspondent lenders with Sprout’s loan solutions. Wood has been with Sprout for more than three years, and previously served as an AE. He brings more than 20 years of mortgage lending and management experience across non-QM and QM product offerings.

The promotions of Ayres and Wood come just weeks after Sprout Mortgage promoted Samuel Bjelac to the role of EVP, overseeing the lender’s National TPO Sales Channel.