Eye on The Industry: Snapdocs Partners With Ellie Mae

Snapdocs, Inc., a digital closing solution, announced a new partnership that makes its digital closing platform available through the Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform. This partnership creates an origination-to-closing table and back again connection, seamlessly unifying lenders, title, signing agents, and borrowers in a single workflow for every closing.

In addition to its game-changing platform, Snapdocs simplifies the closing process by offering a comprehensive suite of closing tools, including borrower document preview, automated hybrid document sorting and annotating, eSignature, eNote and more. This marks a significant turning point for an industry that has been awaiting a solution that can bridge the gap between the many participants in the mortgage close and enable digital closings at scale. By transforming fragmented processes, Snapdocs empowers lenders and settlement to realize powerful efficiencies while delivering review-worthy customer experiences.

Spring EQ, a nationwide second-mortgage lender that is using technology for consumers access their home equity, announced that Gregory Gentek has joined the company as VP of sales. In his new role, Gentek will be responsible for growing Spring EQ's sales team and supporting the development of the company's affinity partnerships with other companies.

Gentek has more than 25 years of mortgage banking experience.

Before joining Spring EQ, he served as President of Genpact Mortgage Services. Gentek also served in SVP positions at JPMorgan Chase, Freedom Mortgage, and PHH Mortgage, where he gained valuable experience in white label business. He graduated from Rowan University with a bachelor's degree in economics.

"Greg's long and distinguished real estate finance career and his deep sales experience make him the ideal choice for this role," Spring EQ Founder and CEO Jerry Schiano said. "He brings a valuable perspective to our senior management team and is well suited to help us achieve ongoing growth."

In addition to his other duties, Gentek will be responsible for establishing and implementing Spring EQ's sales strategies and goals as well as overseeing all direct-to-consumer activities, supervising sales managers, scaling first and second mortgage teams at multiple locations, and recruiting, training and developing loan officers.

Cherrywood Mortgage, a national small-balance commercial mortgage lender and affiliate of Angel Oak Companies, announced the launch of Cherrywood—Portal Real-time Online (C-PRO). This commercial loan product tool and broker/client dashboard automates the prequalification process, calculates loan eligibility decisions instantly, and allows registered brokers access to their loan pipeline with Cherrywood. This technology upends the small-balance commercial real estate industry by accelerating a formerly time-consuming process. Now brokers can get the answers and insights they need to grow their businesses autonomously.

“When we set out to create this tool, our focus was on optimizing brokers’ time by giving them the power to potentially close loans faster and coordinate the customer relationship even better,” said Ed Resendez, President, and COO at Cherrywood Mortgage. “The qualification process can be daunting for many individuals, so we see this technology improving efficiency and opening more doors for brokers who are looking to grow their businesses.”