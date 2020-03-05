Home >> Daily Dose >> Showcasing MReport’s Top 25 Fintech Innovators: a360inc
Showcasing MReport’s Top 25 Fintech Innovators: a360inc

The March issue of MReport showcased the industry leaders in fintech in the inaugural Top 25 Fintech Innovators. 

MReport solicited submissions from mortgage companies working in all sectors, from lenders and servicers to title companies and property preservation experts. After much deliberation, we are now proud to present our first annual collection of the Top 25 Fintech Innovators. In the pages that follow, you’ll get exclusive insights into the organizations and offerings that are poised to shape the mortgage industry in 2020 and beyond. 

 

 

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: 

a360inc is a leading technology and outsourcing services provider to the financial services, real estate, and legal industries. a360inc provides case management system technology and practice management services to law firms, title agencies and underwriters, and mortgage servicing companies, and investors. a360inc products include CaseAware, Portfolio Guardian, POCPro, CourtXpress for law firms, and VendorScape, CMAX, and iClear for mortgage servicing companies and investor clients.

 

INNOVATION SPOTLIGHT: 

  • Via—a360inc’s next-gen servicing tech project, VIA, is the future of technology in the mortgage default space. VIA—or virtualization, integration, and automation via a360inc— incorporates the functionality, process flow, and various stakeholder views that currently exist separately across the companies’ tech assets and integrates them into a single platform built for future of default servicing. 
  • Single tech platform allows each stakeholder to have a customized, birds-eye view. 
  • Integrated technology addresses the entire life cycle of processes, billing, and action triggers, documentation, reporting, and projecting needs for mortgage servicers, investors, law firms, and other vendors.

 

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: 

a360inc is a people-first, tech-driven organization that leverages world-class developers, draws on the expertise of technology and business experts across a broad field of study, and takes a holistic view of tech development that solves problems across the full scope of an industry. With that philosophy, a360inc revolutionizes the interplay of people and tech in servicing default loan products.

 

CONTACT INFORMATION: Carrollton, Texas | 844.933.0555 | a360inc.com

