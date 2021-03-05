The Week Ahead: New Program Looks to Expand Affordable Housing Opportunities

On Thursday, March 11, the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University will present "Affordable Housing, Zoning, and the Bottom Line: What Can Other Cities Learn From the 100% Affordable Housing Overlay in Cambridge," a Zoom meeting from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 pm ET.

Co-sponsored by the Rappaport Institute for Greater Boston at the Harvard Kennedy School, the event will discuss the new 100 Percent Affordable Housing Overlay (AHO) program in Cambridge, Mass., designed to help affordable housing developers create new, permanently affordable homes more quickly and cost-effectively in areas of the city where there are currently fewer affordable housing opportunities available.

The discussion will feature speakers Iram Farooq, Assistant City Manager for Community Development, City of Cambridge; Cambridge City Councilor Marc McGovern; and Noah Sawyer, Director of Real Estate for Just-A-Start, a Cambridge-based community development corporation, discussing what the AHO does, how it was passed, how it is being used, and what leaders across the country might learn from the program.

Click here for more information on the event, and note that Zoom registration is required.

