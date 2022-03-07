High Home Prices Fueling Consumers Desire to Sell

New data released shows the Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) increased by 3.5 points to 75.3 in February, but affordability constraints still continue to lead consumers’ outlook of the current and future housing market. Year-over-year, the full index is down 1.2 points.

Overall, five of the index’s six components increased month-over-month, including the components measuring consumers’ perceptions of homebuying and home-selling conditions. However, the ‘Good Time to Buy” component still remains near its recently established record low, as survey respondents continue to cite high home prices as the primary hindrance to purchasing.

Consumers did report a substantially improved sense of job security, but a much greater share indicated that they expect mortgage rates to move even higher. Year over year, the full index is down 1.2 points.

“A survey-record share of consumers – particularly homeowners and higher-income individuals – expect mortgage rates to increase in the next 12 months, likely owing to signals that the Fed will raise rates to slow the pace of inflation,” said Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae Senior VP and Chief Economist. “High home prices continue to be the most commonly cited reason by consumers for their belief that it’s a good time to sell (and a bad time to buy) a home; notably, the ‘good time to buy’ sentiment among renters dropped to a new survey low.”

Duncan continued, “This suggests that homeowners and higher-income groups may recognize the importance of getting ahead of the rising rate environment, while renters are keenly feeling the double constraint on home purchase affordability of rising house prices and rising interest rates.”

Fannie Mae’s HPSI increased in February by 3.5 points to 75.3–down 1.2 points compared to the same time last year.

Key findings on consumer sentiments toward the housing market were:

Good/Bad Time to Sell: The percentage of respondents who say it is a good time to sell a home increased from 69% to 72%, while the percentage who say it's a bad time to sell remained unchanged at 22%. As a result, the net share of those who say it is a good time to sell increased 3 percentage points month-over-month.

Household Income: The percentage of respondents who say their household income is significantly higher than it was 12 months ago increased from 26% to 27%, while the percentage who say their household income is significantly lower decreased from 14% to 12%. The percentage who think their household income is about the same remained unchanged at 56%. As a result, the net share of those who say their household income is significantly higher than it was 12 months ago increased 3 percentage points month-over-month.

to read the full report, please click here.