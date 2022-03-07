Min Kim Named EVP of Marketing and Analytics for loanDepot

loanDepot has promoted 10-year veteran of the company Min Kim to the role of EVP, Marketing and Analytics where he will be responsible for delivering marketing analytics and insights for all channels to optimize return on marketing funnel performance.

"For 10 years, Min has been an integral part of our team and a key driver of our world-class direct lending marketing organization. His astute leadership of any number of critical initiatives over the years has directly increased the value and power of our leads for our loan officers," said loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "Min is exactly the right person at exactly the right time to lead loanDepot into the next decade as we continue to set the standard for innovation and service excellence as a leader in our industry."

Min joined loanDepot in 2012 as Director of Risk Monitoring and Reporting, building a robust risk reporting infrastructure for the company. He transitioned to marketing analytics in 2015, and quickly built his team, which implemented a new data visualization platform, earning Kim a promotion to SVP of Marketing Analytics. Prior to his work at loanDepot, Kim held roles in risk management for Hyundai Capital America and LendingTree Loans.

"It's been an exciting decade as a member of Team loanDepot, as we have worked to disrupt the mortgage experience and realize our CEO's vision," said Kim. "I look forward to taking on my new role, leading the Marketing and BI teams to provide valuable insights that drive actionable results across the company while we continue to grow and innovate."