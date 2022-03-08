Clear Capital Announces Two Senior Exec Changes

Clear Capital has announced two senior executive personnel moves, as Mei Ling has been hired as the company's first EVP of Engineering, and Cathy Wright was promoted to the role of EVP of Products.

Ling, who has more than 20 years of experience leading software development teams, will oversee the development and execution of Clear Capital's SaaS platform, cloud-based data and analytics solutions, web applications, mobile solutions, and mobile enterprise application platform (MEAP).

"Mei is a respected leader in engineering with a strong track record of promoting growth in SaaS, e-commerce, and cloud technology," said Clear Capital CEO Duane Andrews. "We're very pleased to have her on our team and know she'll be very successful leading the technical vision for our line of products, especially as we expand into new areas and continue to serve more customers. Mei will be a great addition to our diverse and growing leadership team."

Prior to joining Clear Capital, Ling was a technical advisor at Purple Innovation, where she designed cloud-based architecture and led the implementation of an e-commerce platform. She served as VP of Engineering at loyalty and engagement platform Punchh, and led the engineering team at Shopify. Additionally, Mei spent over a decade serving Office Depot in various roles, where she grew the software development team and supported billions in e-commerce revenue.

Wright was hired as VP, Product Management in October 2020, and currently leads Clear Capital's field valuation, real estate analytics, platform, and solutions product teams. Wright works closely with the company’s ClearLabs Division to support the launch of new, innovative products. She was instrumental in the April 2021 debut of ClearInsight, a mobile app that enables real estate professionals, homeowners, and appraisers to generate a complete digital picture of a home.

In her new role, Wright will continue to grow Clear Capital's product management team and capabilities, partnering with Ling and the company’s CIO Deepak Sachdeva to continue to advance digital appraisals.