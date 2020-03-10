Showcasing MReport’s Top 25 Fintech Innovators: Aspen Grove Solutions

The March issue of MReport showcased the industry leaders in fintech in the inaugural Top 25 Fintech Innovators.

MReport solicited submissions from mortgage companies working in all sectors, from lenders and servicers to title companies and property preservation experts. After much deliberation, we are now proud to present our first annual collection of the Top 25 Fintech Innovators. In the pages that follow, you’ll get exclusive insights into the organizations and offerings that are poised to shape the mortgage industry in 2020 and beyond.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:

Aspen has been providing technology solutions to the mortgage industry since 1997. Its property servicing platform is used to manage business processes across the entire asset continuum. This platform provides a central location for managing everything related to the asset. It simplifies integrations across the supply chain and provides key business dashboards and insights to drive decisions and automate business processes. Aspen partners with asset managers, servicers, and preservation companies to drive digital transformation and automation in property management.

INNOVATION SPOTLIGHT:

Aspen Grove Property Servicing Platform—the definitive surroundware solution for a mortgage loan. By focusing on the underlying asset (the property itself) and tracking business processes across the asset continuum, Aspen Grove enables its clients to leverage the full life cycle of data—whatever point in time a decision must be made. Data-driven decision making, automated workflow, premortem checks, supply-chain integration, and surround-ware event management drive cost savings, accuracy, better decisioning, efficiencies, and business insights across the asset continuum that starts before the loan and lives beyond the loan.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE:

We take a completely different and innovative approach. A loan happens to the asset or on the asset—not the other way around. The loan has been well digitized, the asset has not—this represents an opportunity for the industry and one that Aspen’s innovative technology solves for. Using Aspen to digitize business processes on the asset continuum makes it easier to integrate mortgage supply chain vendors. What truly sets Aspen Grove apart, however, is its partnership approach to every engagement.