Home >> Daily Dose >> Regulators Encourage Financial Institutions to Meet Customer Needs
Print This Post Print This Post

Regulators Encourage Financial Institutions to Meet Customer Needs

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 2 hours ago 17 Views

In a joint statement from several federal financial and state regulators, financial institutions are being encouraged to meet the financial needs of customers and members affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has now been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a pandemic.

The agencies named in the statement include:

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • National Credit Union Administration
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
  • Conference of State Bank Supervisors

According to Mark Zandi, Chief Economist at Moody’s Analytics, there’s a 60% chance of the U.S. economy going into a recession this year. Zandi told Bloomberg that the economic disruption would batter the housing market, despite record-low mortgage rates.

“Housing is being buffeted by two gale forces moving in opposite directions,” Zandi said. “The question is, what’s the end result of all that? In all likelihood, the recession will trump the lower rates.”

Stocks fell significantly on Monday, earning it the name "Black Monday" as the Dow plunged 1,800 points and the S&P decline by 7%, spurred by the spread of coronavirus as well as Saudia Arabia launching an oil price war with Russia.

The oil war was dwarfed by COVID-19, and the Federal Reserve already cuts rates a week prior.

"This will be remembered as Black Monday," said analyst Neil Wilson at trading site Markets.com on Yahoo Finance.

With this in mind, regulators note that many financial institutions may face staffing challenges.

In cases in which operational challenges persist, regulators announced that they will expedite, as appropriate, any request to provide more convenient availability of services in affected communities. The regulators also will work with affected financial institutions in scheduling examinations or inspections to minimize disruption and burden.

On ABC News, Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary and White House coronavirus-task-force member Dr. Ben Carson urged people to remain calm, but be smart.

“It’s very important for people to remember that this virus is like other viruses. It should be treated the same way,” Carson told ABC News. “We have flu seasons that come up frequently, and there are certain precautions you take during that time.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Harding University graduate with a degree in English and a minor in writing. He is a contributing writer for MReport. An East Texas Native, he has studied abroad in Athens, Greece and works part-time as a photographer.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Wells Fargo CEO Details Plan to Build Public Trust

Maxine Waters said she is “very concerned that the banks’ pattern of harming its consumers appears to persist” during a hearing on Tuesday. Click through to read more.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.