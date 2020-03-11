Home >> Daily Dose >> American Bankers Association Events Cancelled Due to COVID-19
American Bankers Association Events Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The American Bankers Association (ABA) announced that it has canceled all planned events in Washington D.C. due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday. 

In a statement, the ABA said the “health and well-being” of attendees is a top priority. Among the events canceled by the ABA include its Emerging Leaders Forum; Mutual Community Bank Forum, and the Women’s Leadership Forum. Its Risk Management Conference in New Orleans was also canceled. 

