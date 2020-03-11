American Bankers Association Events Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The American Bankers Association (ABA) announced that it has canceled all planned events in Washington D.C. due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday.
In a statement, the ABA said the “health and well-being” of attendees is a top priority. Among the events canceled by the ABA include its Emerging Leaders Forum; Mutual Community Bank Forum, and the Women’s Leadership Forum. Its Risk Management Conference in New Orleans was also canceled.
Below are the events that have been canceled so far due to the disease:
- WFG National Title Insurance Company spring summit
- National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference
- UCLA Anderson Forecast Economic Outlook Conference
- Joint AE Institute (hosted by the National Association of Realtors (NAR))
- Securities Industry Institute and SII Graduate Program (hosted by SIFMA)
- SIFMA C&L Annual
- CBA Live 2020
- Ellie Mae Experience
- AEI Housing Center's Seattle, San Jose, and Irvine On-site Conferences
- Crittenden Multifamily Conference
- Power Origination Summit
- MBA Technology Solutions Conference & Expo
- Realtor Broker Summit (hosted by the NAR)
- Connect Los Angeles
- California Mortgage Expo
- NAMC Legislative & Regulatory Conference
- Operations Conference & Exhibition (hosted by SIFMA)
- NAMMBA Connect 2020