American Bankers Association Events Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The American Bankers Association (ABA) announced that it has canceled all planned events in Washington D.C. due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ABA said the “health and well-being” of attendees is a top priority. Among the events canceled by the ABA include its Emerging Leaders Forum; Mutual Community Bank Forum, and the Women’s Leadership Forum. Its Risk Management Conference in New Orleans was also canceled.

Below are the events that have been canceled so far due to the disease: