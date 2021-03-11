Home >> Daily Dose >> A Message From Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge
A Message From Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge

Marcia L. Fudge on Wednesday was sworn in as the eighteenth Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Senate on Wednesday afternoon confirmed President Biden’s nominee in a 66-34 vote.

"As Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Fudge now leads a federal department with wide reach throughout the United States, including the Offices of Housing, Community Planning and Development, Federal Housing Administration, Public and Indian Housing, Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, Policy Development and Research, Field Policy and Management, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, and Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships," according to HUD.

She delivered an introductory message:

Video remarks as delivered:

A good home shapes nearly every part of our lives. It’s where we start and end each day. It’s where we raise our families and come together in times of joy. It’s where we find shelter and comfort during times of hardship.

The past year has reminded us just how important it is to have a safe and stable place to call home. But, right now—for millions of Americans—that sense of security and peace of mind is out of reach.

Our country has an immense responsibility—and profound opportunity—to address the housing crisis facing so many people.

To provide relief for those struggling to pay their rent or mortgage as a result of the pandemic.

To ensure every American experiencing homelessness has a roof over their head.

To revitalize our communities—and help more Americans achieve their dream of homeownership. 

To break down the barriers of injustice that still limit the futures of far too many young people.

Every community faces unique challenges that require its own unique solutions.

We all want and deserve the same basic things: a safe place to live and an opportunity to succeed with dignity, with grace, and with hope.

I’m Marcia Fudge—and I’m honored to serve as the 18th Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

I am proud to join a group of public servants who work with compassion and determination to change the lives of those in need. And I can’t wait to get started.

 

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

