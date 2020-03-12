Fate of COVID-19 Support Bill Uncertain

Edited 4:16 p.m.

A vote on the Democrats proposed Families First Coronavirus Response Act is still hopeful as democrat and republican lawmakers work to come to a compromise.

Politico reports that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are working to reach a deal before Congress goes into a week-long recess.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Kentucky) called the proposal an “ideological wish list.”

McConnell also said Thursday that the Senate could cancel recess and stay in session.

____

House Democrats Wednesday evening introduced a multi-billion bill in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that includes emergency provisions with paid sick leave, free testing, food aid, and unemployment insurance, according to Politico.

The report states the House is expected to vote on the measure Thursday afternoon. Republicans and the White House are aware of the provisions in the bill, but Politico states they have not announced their position on the legislation.

“The Families First Coronavirus Response Act is focused directly on providing support for America’s families, who must be our first priority in this emergency," said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in a statement. "We cannot fight coronavirus effectively unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested knows they can get their test free of charge. We cannot slow the coronavirus outbreak when workers are stuck with the terrible choice between staying home to avoid spreading illness and the paycheck their family can’t afford to lose."

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) said on Twitter Thursday morning that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides people with health coverage, food assistance, and financial support they need to cope with “widespread consequences” of the coronavirus.

“This bill reflects our responsibility to stand with the American people as we confront this crisis,” Scott said on social media.

Politico adds that the proposal came after President Donald Trump’s Oval Office Address Wednesday evening. The President announced several emergency measures, including a 30-day ban on foreign nationals entering the U.S. from many European countries.

During his address, Trump called for a payroll tax to millions to help alleviate the economic issues the virus has caused.

“Alarmingly, the president did not say how the administration will address the lack of coronavirus testing kits throughout the United States,” Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a joint statement late Wednesday.

"Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow," the President stated during his address.

Insurance companies will also be waiving copayments on coronavirus treatments and extend payments for these treatments. President Trump also announced his plan for workers who will need to be staying home.

"I will soon be taking emergency action, which is unprecedented, to provide financial relief," President Trump said. "This will be targeted at workers who are ill, quarantined, or caring for others due to coronavirus."

President Trump is also instructing the small business administration to provide capital liquidity to affected firms, and he stated he will be asking Congress to increase funding for this program by an additional $50 billion.

During an address at the Oval Office, President Trump said he does not support the proposed House bill because it has items that have "nothing to do" with the disease.