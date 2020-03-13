COVID-19: Further Rate Cuts Expected

According to Goldman Sachs economists, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Federal Reserve may cut rates to zero at its next meeting. Goldman's Chief Economist, Jan Hatzius, thinks the full 1% cut should be made in one go, The Street reports.

“In light of the continued growth in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and globally, the sharp further tightening in financial conditions, and rising risks to the economic outlook, we now expect the [Federal Open Market Committee] to cut the funds rate 100 basis points on March 18," Hatzius wrote.

In the meantime, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Friday the market sell-off will be short-lived and looks like a compelling opportunity for investors looking to buy equities at a discount.

“I look back at people who bought stocks after the crash in 1987, people who bought stocks after the financial crisis. For long-term investors, this will be a great investment opportunity," Mnuchin said.

According to Mnuchin, the current sell-off is more short term than the crisis in the 2010s, comparing it more to the “Black Monday” crash in 1987.

“This is not like the financial crisis, where people don’t know when this will end: We will get through this,” Mnuchin added. “By the end of the year, I think you can expect we’re going to have a big rebound in economic activity.”

Further cancellations are on the horizon as well in response to COVID-19. On Thursday, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, announced the postponement of all remaining public hearings for March due to the urgent public health crisis resulting from the pandemic coronavirus.

Canceled hearings include: