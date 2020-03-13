Showcasing MReport’s Top 25 Fintech Innovators: Black Knight, Inc.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:

Black Knight is a leading provider of integrated software, data, and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many business processes across the homeownership life cycle. Black Knight’s innovative, mission-critical solutions help clients overcome complex business challenges and optimize results. Clients rely on Black Knight to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success, and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services, and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence.

• Servicing Digital— this first-of-its-kind responsive web and mobile app solution helps homeowners access important data about their home, loan, and neighborhood from their mobile device or laptop, and gives them the ability to make loan payments or review payment options from their phones.

• AIVA—a cloud-based artificial intelligence solution that performs repetitive, time-consuming tasks at scales, accelerating processes and enabling the team to focus on strategic initiatives to help grow the business. Through AIVA’s machine-learning capabilities, AIVA is always expanding its knowledge base, becoming a more sophisticated “thinker.”

• Origination Digital—provides consumers near real-time document review and feedback, speeding up the prequalification and approval process. Built with responsive web design, Origination Digital enables access from any device and includes the ability to upload and review documents, validate data and provide feedback to consumers.

• Expedite Close—delivers a comprehensive, intelligent digital closing solution that creates efficiencies and reduces complexities by taking on much of the decisioning involved with eClosings.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE:

Black Knight’s key competitive difference is its integration of innovative systems, solutions, business process automation, workflow, rules and data throughout the loan process—from origination to servicing and default. This integration of technology and data across the loan life cycle provides for a better user experience, cost savings and support for changing regulatory requirements.

HEADQUARTERS LOCATION: Jacksonville, Florida

PHONE: 904.854.5100

WEBSITE: BlackKnightInc.com