Deephaven Mortgage Appoints Lisa Heitzmann as COO

Lisa Heitzmann, CMB has joined non-QM lender Deephaven Mortgage as COO, tapped to oversee operations of the company’s internal underwriting, wholesale and correspondent teams. Deephaven sells its non-QM and non-agency offerings through a national network of independent mortgage brokers, and purchases them from hundreds of correspondent partners.

Heitzmann brings a deep background in all facets of the mortgage business to her new role—including credit, risk, compliance, quality, and production. Before coming to Deephaven, she was a mortgage industry consultant focused on process assessment and optimization.

“I am excited to align Deephaven’s operations to support our positive, pro-borrower culture—where everyone is always looking to say ‘yes,’” said Heitzmann. “It’s a pleasure to build on this approach, while making it easier for our people and partners to help creditworthy non-QM borrowers.”

Prior to joining Deephaven, Heitzmann was with LGH Consulting LLC, where she served as Principal; SVP of Enterprise Operations and Strategic Initiatives with Xome; and held executive roles at Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and IndyMac Bank.

“Lisa’s in-depth mortgage background, strong focus on operational improvements, and careful attention to risk and compliance management issues are just part of what make her an outstanding Deephaven leader,” said John Keratsis, President and CEO of Deephaven. “She has worked extensively with successful entrepreneurs and investors who are non-QM/non-agency loan candidates, and has a vision for helping Deephaven to serve them like no-one else.”

Heitzmann holds the Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).