Why ‘Listapalooza’ Might Be a Key Week for Home Sellers

As 2022 is anticipated to be a whirlwind year for buyers, sellers are gaging when the ideal time is to put a home on the market. New data from Realtor.com analyzed the numbers in its fourth annual Best Time to Sell Report, and found this year's best week to list nationwide is April 10-16. Sellers who list during the week newly named "Listapalooza", will take advantage of the Spring buying season's top lineup of strong demand, high asking prices, quick home sales, and less competition.

"Every year, to help sellers better navigate the spring buying season, we take a look at recent market conditions to determine the optimal week to put a home on the market. And that perfect moment is just weeks away for 2022 sellers, with data indicating that home prices and demand are rising earlier than in a typical year," said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "Preparation is especially important this year, since market dynamics could shift quickly along with factors like rising mortgage rates, inflation and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine."

As a high number of home sales are expected throughout the Spring, Realtor.com found that the best time to list a home in 2022 is April 10-16, based on:

Sellers can generally expect to hold the upper hand when the right time for them comes along this Spring, as 2022 buyers have been largely accepting of higher asking prices and quick sales. Even so, sellers' odds of success are greater if they list during Listapalooza compared to later in the year, due to several shifting market dynamics.

Key trends for sellers to watch moving further into the 2022 buying season are:

To read the full report, including charts and a full break-down, click here.