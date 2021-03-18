Home >> Daily Dose >> Economist: This is the Strongest Seller’s Market Since 2006
Print This Post Print This Post

Economist: This is the Strongest Seller’s Market Since 2006

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 7 hours ago 64 Views

homebuyers confidenceNationally, home sales prices in February rose more than they have during any month since July 2013.

In fact, according to the Redfin report, the national median home-sale price rose 14.4% year over year to $336,200 in February. Closed home sales were up 5% from a year earlier and pending sales were up 21%. New listings fell 16%—the second-largest decline on record since Redfin’s data began in 2012, only passed by the drop in April 2020.

“This is the strongest seller’s market since at least 2006,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “Buyers outnumber sellers by such a huge margin that many homeowners are staying put because they know how hard it would be to find a place to move to. It seems like the only move-up buyers who are confident enough to list their homes are those who are relocating to a more affordable area where they’ll have an edge on the local competition.”

She continued: “Even though the market feels reminiscent of 2006, we aren’t in a bubble,” continued Fairweather. “Yes, some buyers are overpaying for homes, particularly those who are moving to affordable destinations and paying well over asking prices to win homes in bidding wars. But these buyers are often covering any shortfall in the bank’s appraisal amount and locking in low monthly mortgage payments that they can easily afford. As mortgage rates rise, I expect demand to settle down and be better balanced by more new listings as high home prices lure more sellers to the market.”

Redfin analyst Tim Ellis echoed that the shortage of homes for sale is "making homebuyer competition more intense than we’ve ever seen."

He noted that 36% of homes sold last month went for more than their asking price, the largest share on record. This extreme imbalance between supply and demand is the primary factor rapidly driving up home prices.

See the report in full at Redfin.com.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

homes, houses, housing

Senator Pat Toomey Introduces Framework for Housing Reform

As part of his "guiding principles for reform," Banking Committee member Pat Toomey say he has set the stage for ending "the government-sponsored enterprise duopoly," and more.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.