Vince Caicedo Announced as Branch Manager of Planet Home Lending

Planet Home Lending, LLC has hired Branch Manager, Vince Caicedo, to lead a new Jacksonville team that includes Emily Valdes as Assistant Branch Manager, Mortgage Loan Originators David Mumbauer, and Caleb Davis, and Loan Origination Assistant, Vanessa Oliveras.

"Planet Home Lending is a full-service mortgage company and true partner for Florida borrowers looking to buy a home or refinance their existing one," Caicedo said. "Our bilingual team has the experience to ensure you know your options and feel at ease and empowered throughout the process."

The Jacksonville team focuses on first-time homebuyer, conventional, VA and FHA loans. Planet Home Lending also offers down payment and closing cost assistance programs through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation. It serves borrowers who are outside the standard credit box, as well, including those who are self-employed, business owners, retirees, or real estate investors.

Caicedo is also the host of the popular radio show Let's Talk Real Estate with Vince Caicedo (Hablemos a Real Estate con Vince Caicedo) heard on 92.1FM on Mondays and Tuesdays at 5 p.m.

Along with local expertise, Planet Home Lending offers a personal digital mortgage assistant, which consumers can use to apply for a home loan via their mobile device from anywhere. Borrowers and real estate agents, with the borrowers' permission, can track loan progress 24/7, reach out to ask their loan officer questions, and submit paperwork electronically to reduce reliance on paper.

Another way Planet Home Lending supports a healthy environment is through a tree-planting partnership with the National Forest Foundation. In 2021, the company sponsored the planting of up to 100,000 trees to help restore national forests.