Showcasing MReport’s Top 25 Fintech Innovators: CoreLogic

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:

CoreLogic, a leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services, and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies, and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, acquire, and protect their homes. The company’s data and tech teams work on the cutting edge leveraging next-generation technology such as cloud native applications, machine learning, artificial intelligence, extreme programming, robotic process automation, image analytics, and more.

INNOVATION SPOTLIGHT:

• CoreLogic DigitalTax Platform—provides a unified and consistent view of property tax data across the mortgage ecosystem. The platform ensures greater accuracy through automation and analytics and equips clients with high-quality data and a full scope of services for a seamless process, therefore eliminating some of the biggest issues that frustrate borrowers. CoreLogic is continuously focusing on relationships with taxing authorities across the country. Through increased data volumes and increased frequency of data exchange, CoreLogic facilitates tax services that help mortgage servicers know more, sooner.

• 50 Years of Historical Tax Data—The CoreLogic DigitalTax Platform relies on 50 years of historical tax data and is constantly updated with information from 3,100 counties.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE:

Regulators today are scrutinizing real estate tax payments for data accuracy and timeliness. Since CoreLogic is committed to procuring accurate data and building solutions to optimize that process, servicers are able to pass off some of the biggest challenges they face and tap into the resources CoreLogic has already built out to scale. The company services the majority of mortgages in the U.S. within its tax servicing division. This is indicative of the trust CoreLogic has earned from its clients, consistently providing accurate and timely real estate tax data through solutions, including the DigitalTax Platform. As the industry evolves, CoreLogic will continue investing in product development efforts and building tools from the outside in, using the voice of the customer as a guide for their top objectives.

HEADQUARTERS LOCATION: Irvine, California

PHONE: 800.426.1466

WEBSITE: CoreLogic.com