Auction.com Announces New President Ali Haralson

On Tuesday, Auction.com announced that Ali Haralson has been promoted to President, a new position in the company that will oversee both sales and operations.

Haralson, who has served as the company’s Chief Business Development Officer since 2017, will continue to report to CEO Jason Allnutt.

“Over the last four years, Ali has successfully partnered with our clients to develop creative disposition solutions, expand our product offerings, innovate new technologies, and help build the vision of Auction.com’s rapidly growing marketplace,” said Allnutt. “I’m thrilled to have her step into this new role, which will set the stage for efficient growth and excellence at Auction.com even as distressed disposition volumes are expected to rise in the coming months and years.”

In her four years at Auction.com, the company lauded Haralson for "spearhead[ing] the launch of innovative disposition solutions that reduce friction in the distressed property marketplace and ultimately produce better outcomes for mortgage servicers, distressed homeowners, distressed property buyers, and surrounding communities." Products launched under Haralson’s leadership include Portfolio Interact™, Bid Interact™, and Offer Interact™.

“At Auction.com, we are focused on products and solutions that more efficiently get to sold,” Haralson said. “This focus results in a truly transparent marketplace that is beneficial for all parties involved in a distressed disposition. A transparent marketplace ensures the highest and best offer—protecting both the servicer’s interest and the homeowner’s equity. A transparent marketplace also rewards buyers who are best at responsibly rehabbing distressed homes and returning them to the retail market—which in turn improves homeownership rates and home values in the surrounding community.”

Haralson has more than 20 years' experience in the servicing industry. Prior to joining Auction, Haralson was COO at Specialized Loan Servicing (SLS), a company that she co-founded in 2003. Under her leadership, SLS grew to employ 1,400 people and service a diverse mortgage portfolio of $50 billion.

“It’s a very special historical milestone for Auction.com to promote its first woman president, and to do so during Women’s History Month,” Allnutt said. “Nothing better represents our commitment to recognizing and promoting fantastic talent, while creating a more diverse and inclusive company.”

To learn more about Auction.com, the nation's "leading distressed real estate marketplace," click here.