Stream the Latest Mortgage Industry News With DS5

This week, Five Star Global, DS News, and MReport are launching a new offshoot of the Five Star brand called DS5: Inside the Industry, a video newscast format where we highlight economic and industry updates and profile executives and leaders. This inaugural broadcast is sponsored by Insight One Solutions.

From the COVID-19 outbreak’s impact on homeowners to the industry’s ongoing response, get insights from a variety of mortgage industry leaders. News within the mortgage industry changes rapidly and constantly, and DS5’s goal is to deliver critical insights from top industry leaders as you need them, and in a quick, easy-to-consume format, streaming to your device or desktop.

COVID-19 has led to an economic pause across the nation, as the mortgage servicing industry, state and local governments, and every other sector of American life has been forced to respond in a variety of ways. Businesses are moving to a “work from home” model, stocks have experienced historic drops, and the Federal Reserve has enacted significant rate cuts.

With mortgage servicers adapting their businesses to these current challenges, stakeholders are working to alleviate the strain on both homeowners and their own workforce, from foreclosure halts and forbearance options to utilizing the latest technology in order to keep business moving forward.

In these webcasts, we’ll bring you the latest headlines, recommendations for useful technology to stay productive while working remote, and interviews with top executives from across the mortgage industry. We hope these broadcasts will educate, enlighten, and maybe even entertain.

In the first of this series, we’ll hear from Steve Bailey, Chief Operations Officer for PennyMac; Mike Dubeck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Planet Financial Group; and Terry Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Rushmore Loan Management Services about how the COVID pandemic is impacting vendor management, working with homeowners during a pandemic, and the the roles that both technology and subservicers can have in the current environment.

In the weeks to come, we’ll bring you a revolving lineup of top executives and other experts, ensuring that you stay updated, educated, and informed about all the news you need to know.

The broadcast will go live today at 10 a.m. CDT—you can view it here.