The ‘American Dream’ Is Motivating Millennials

As the share of millennial homeowners continues to rise, with 37% of all home sales nationwide being made by 25- to 40-year-olds, a new realtor.com survey examines millennial buyers' main motivating factors.

A survey by Realtor.com found the desire to achieve the American Dream to be the No. 1 reason why millennials, 59% of respondents want to buy a home.

That's followed by, "I want to live in a space that I can invest in improving" ranked second at 33%, followed by the "need for more space" at 31%, and "I want to build equity" at 22%.

"Americans, even millennials who many thought would never buy, have a strong preference for homeownership for the same reasons many generations before them have—to invest in a place of their own and in their communities and to build a solid financial foundation for themselves and their families," said Realtor.com Senior Economist George Ratiu. "However, today's first-time homebuyers face unprecedented challenges brought on by a lack of available homes for sale and double-digit price growth. They are resilient though, with many in the market searching for their home for more than a year."

Here are some further findings and specifics from the study, which can be read in full on Realtor.com.