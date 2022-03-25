Guaranteed Rate Names Sanjay Gupta Chief Marketing Officer

Guaranteed Rate has named veteran marketing executive Sanjay Gupta as its new Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer.

Gupta will be responsible for running Guaranteed Rate's marketing efforts, including branding, advertising, direct marketing, social media, and public relations. His digital responsibilities for Guaranteed Rate will include creating an even more seamless experience on both Rate.com and the company's mobile app. In addition, he will also focus on scaling Guaranteed Rate's consumer-direct business.

Gupta has extensive experience launching and building brands, converting customers to digital and mobile platforms, and creating highly personalized products that deliver results and growth.

"Sanjay has the right experience to help us become a fintech leader," said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "He is a true digital innovator, and I know he will provide a ton of firepower to our goal."

A graduate of the University of Mumbai, Gupta received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin, and has held Board positions at ICF International, Mobile Marketing Association and the Association of National Advertisers.

"Guaranteed Rate has an incredibly strong reputation for putting the customer first by focusing on digital innovation," said Gupta. "I'm very excited to get to work and help make big things happen that continue to grow the business across multiple channels."