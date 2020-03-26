Showcasing MReport’s Top 25 Fintech Innovators: Docutech

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:

Docutech provides dynamic document services and technologies that streamline and simplify financial transactions for consumers and lenders. As the trusted leader in dynamic document creation, generation, eSign, and eClose technology for the mortgage industry, Docutech delivers truly exceptional service coupled with innovative and compliant solutions to help lenders better serve their customers. Docutech’s knowledge and proven solutions empower lenders to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states, ensuring compliance with changing laws and regulations.

INNOVATION SPOTLIGHT:

• Solex—Solex offers lenders the choice of eDelivery, eSign, eClose, and eVault technology. Integrated with Docutech’s ConformX dynamic doc gen engine and industry-leading point of sale solutions, the Solex platform provides lenders a flexible solution suite to enable each transaction to be as “e” as it can be. With over 40,000 eClosings completed and growing rapidly, see how much you could save with the Solex eClosing ROI calculator at docutech.com.

• ConformX—Leveraging data directly from loan origination systems, ConformX is the industry’s leading solution for creating document packages and now supports more than 30% of the nation’s total mortgage volume representing over $500B in loan value.

• Co-Browsing Functionality—Docutech is integrated with three of the industry’s leading visual engagement solutions, enabling lenders to join their customers in the browser to guide them through the digital loan origination experience, courtesy of the co-browsing functionality integrated with Docutech’s eDelivery and eSignature solutions for initial disclosures.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: Docutech is a true original in the document technology space and has led the industry with its strategic vision for how to deliver the best possible experience for lenders and their customers. The power of Docutech’s innovative technology and the integrations they take on making it possible for lenders to deliver the best possible experience to their customers while also improving operational efficiency and compliance. In particular, Docutech’s Solex eClosing platform includes technology partnerships for eRecording, eNotarization, and remote online notarization to provide lenders with an end-to-end integrated eClosing solution.

HEADQUARTERS LOCATION: Idaho Falls, Idaho

PHONE: 208.523.5531

WEBSITE: Docutech.com