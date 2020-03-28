Home >> Daily Dose >> Ginnie Mae Aiding with Liquidity Issues Due to COVID-19
Print This Post Print This Post

Ginnie Mae Aiding with Liquidity Issues Due to COVID-19

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 10 hours ago 160 Views

Ginnie Mae announced that it anticipates creating an All Participants Memorandum (APM) in the next two weeks to address liquidity issues related to the impacts of COVID-19. 

The program is called a Pass-Through Assistance Program (PTAP) and lenders with a P&I shortfall may request Ginnie Mae advance the difference between available funds and the scheduled payment to investors. 

“This PTAP will be effective immediately upon publication of the APM for Single Family program issuers, with corresponding changes made to Ginnie Mae’s MBS Guide in due course,” a release says. “We anticipate publishing PTAP terms for HMBS (reverse mortgage) and Multifamily issuers shortly thereafter.” 

Ginnie Mae states the advancement of funds by the agency to an issuer as a result of disaster declaration by the President of the United State would be considered an “event of default” under its programs. 

However, because the current environment is not limited to one area, the advancement of P&I through to PTAP will be considered an event of default. 

Issuers will be required to sign an agreement with Ginnie Mae and must repay the advance between a specific time period.

Ginnie Mae said borrowing under the PTAP should be a “last resort” to alleviate the liquidity shortage faced by issuers of Ginnie Mae.  

“PTAP’s purpose will be to support the forbearance and loss mitigation programs of our insuring agency partners (FHA, VA, and USDA) by minimizing potential disruption in the mortgage servicing market so that those federal mortgage insurance and guarantee programs can be administered efficiently and with maximum help to borrowers,” a release states. “Ginnie Mae will choose to make these advances only where doing so will further the program mission and the American taxpayers who stand behind it.”

Mortgage Bankers Association President and CEO Bob Broeksmit commends the announcement by Ginnie Mae and said it would allow many servicers the ability to help consumers impacted by coronavirus through mortgage payment forbearance. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Millennial Renters Have Advantage in Homebuying

Click through to read more on which markets the younger generation is more prepared to purchase when compared to Gen Xers.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.