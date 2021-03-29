Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: Making Homeownership a Reality for Underserved Communities
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: Making Homeownership a Reality for Underserved Communities

in Daily Dose, Featured, Media, News, Webcasts 2 days ago 165 Views

DS5 logoIn the most recent episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, our reporter speaks with Miki Adams, President of CBC Mortgage Agency.

Adams discussed the work that her company is conducting to promote low-income access to homeownership through downpayment assistance and advocacy.

The pandemic specifically has affected access to housing and homeownership for low-income Americans and people of color, she says, in part because those demographics also were disproportionately impacted by job and wage loss and were in some cases negatively impacted from the emergence of remote-work.

When you're looking at lower-wage income earners they typically live in households that serve multiple generations of families and that makes working from home much more difficult," she said. "Their ability to work from home has been tremendously limited."

She says CBC Mortgage has implemented two outreach programs including a financial literacy program to prepare for homeownership as well as a program designed for prospective homebuyers who are American Indians living in urban areas. On average, this group has higher rates of overcrowding and related problems compared to other households, she said.

CBC is a tribally-owned, nationally chartered housing finance agency, Adams said.

She covers that and much more in the following episode. Click below, or visit thefivestar.com site for all DS5 broadcasts.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Why Rising Rates Are ‘Becoming a Problem’

Discussion about the impact of increasing mortgage rates on refinancing has been prolific, but this financial expert foresees a potentially broader effect on the economy at large.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace.

To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.