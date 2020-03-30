Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: Re-Examining Policies, and Learning from the Great Recession
DS5: Re-Examining Policies, and Learning from the Great Recession

DS5’s Inside The Industry brings you two more leaders within housing and mortgage on Tuesday’s episode.

Guests on Tuesday’s episode include John Vella, Chief Revenue Officer for Altisource, and Dave Worrall, President of LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company.

Gain insight information from Vella as he discusses how vendors can manage costs, how servicers should be re-evaluating protocols during this new environment, and what technological solutions are proving invaluable in keeping business moving forward.

Worrall will speak on the lessons learned from the Great Recession, what policies and procedures need to be re-examined during this volatile time, and what to consider when interacting with struggling borrowers in the midst of COVID-19.

The latest episode of DS5 will go live at 10 a.m. CDT. However, enjoy great information from our first episode of DS5 at the following link.

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
