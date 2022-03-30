FormFree Names Eric Lapin Chief Strategy Officer

FormFree has announced the appointment of Eric Lapin to the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

In this position, Lapin will leverage his more than 25 years' experience in leadership roles at marquee mortgage technology firms and financial institutions to steer the strategic vision and partnerships driving FormFree's growth.

"My long-standing passion for helping lenders leverage technology to create a better mortgage experience has made this next step in my career an easy one," said Lapin. "In my new role as CSO, I look forward to supporting FormFree's vision of transforming the mortgage industry with innovative solutions designed to improve lender operations and expand consumer access to sustainable credit."