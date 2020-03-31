Home >> Daily Dose >> Is the U.S. Already in a Recession?
Print This Post Print This Post

Is the U.S. Already in a Recession?

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, Market Studies, News, Origination 4 hours ago 35 Views

A new survey from Realtor.com found 36% of prospective buyers believe the U.S. has already entered into a recession. 

However, those that are still shopping are reporting great optimism. 

“Their optimism likely comes from expecting low mortgage rates and fewer other buyers to compete with as well as the possibility of home price declines. Some of these expectations are more realistic than others,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com and the author of the post. 

The survey ran from February 28 to March 22, and of those who responded after March 11, 36% said we are already in a recession and an additional 31% said the U.S. will enter a recession in the next three months. 

For those who responded before March 11, just 14% thought the U.S. was already in a recession and 11% said a recession will begin in the next three months. 

The survey said 43% of those surveyed after March 11 and 35% of those polled before March 11 say they are more likely or somewhat more likely to purchase a home during a recession. 

Just 14% after and 15% before March 11 said they would likely buy a home in a recession. 

The survey also found that a majority of consumers don’t expect a recession to have a significant effect on home prices. Also, 42% or those surveyed post-March 11 and 41% of those asked before March 11 just expect a decline of at most 5%. 

While those surveyed by Realtor.com said a recession may not impact their decision to buy a home, research by John Hopkins’ Coronaviru Resource Center found that 54% of Americans are concerned about their finances, according to a study by LendEDU. 

“Widespread delinquency or default would have severe implications on the economy at large,” LendEDU states. “In an attempt to combat this, we have seen the Trump Administration waive further accruing interest on student loans and suspend all evictions and foreclosures until April for FHA-insured mortgages."

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Mortgage Servicers Preparing for Liquidity Shortages

Jay Bray, CEO of Mr. Cooper, stated with homeonwers missing mortgage payments, servicers may be looking at an upcoming housing crisis.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.