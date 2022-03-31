Home >> Daily Dose >> Mortgage Rates Jump Nearly 1.5% YoY
Print This Post Print This Post

Mortgage Rates Jump Nearly 1.5% YoY

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 14 hours ago 90 Views

The latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) from Freddie Mac, for the week ending March 31, 2022 found the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage up again, averaging 4.67%, with an average 0.8 point, over last week’s reading of 4.42%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.18%.

Also this week, Freddie Mac reported the 15-year FRM averaged 3.83% with an average 0.8 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.63%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.45%.

“Mortgage rates continued moving upward in the face of rapidly rising inflation as well, as the prospect of strong demand for goods and ongoing supply disruptions,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Purchase demand has weakened modestly, but has continued to outpace expectations. This is largely due to unmet demand from first-time homebuyers, as well as a select few who had been waiting for rates to hit a cyclical low.”

And as rates continue to rise, buyers are feeling the crunch as the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reported yesterday, overall mortgage application volume continued to fall, dropping 6.8% week-over-week. Also tailing off is refi volume, falling to 40.6% of total mortgage applications from 44.8% the previous week.

“Continuing on the recent trajectory, would have mortgage rates hitting 5% within a matter of weeks, but longer-term rates have receded somewhat this week as investors reassess the economic outlook,” commented Danielle Hale, Chief Economist for Realtor.com. “A very strong labor market in which job openings and worker quits remain near highs is making it difficult for firms to hire the workers that they need. This could slow the pace at which mortgage rates reach that 5% milestone, granting a temporary reprieve to home shoppers hoping to find a home and lock in a rate before they trend higher.”

Keeping pace with the hike in mortgage rates is the price of homes, which continue to outprice most first-time buyers and are causing affordability issues for many.

Redfin reports that housing prices jumped the most since summer 2021—up 17% year-over-year to a new high. Simultaneous, a 7% drop in new listings has kept homebuyer competition elevated as well with the median asking price of newly listed homes increasing 15% year-over-year to $398,850.

“Already, home prices have continued their recent climb, with home sales prices according to Case-Shiller accelerating and home asking prices hitting a new high of $405,000,” added Hale. “Rising mortgage rates are an added consideration for buyers, when rising costs are already widespread for other budget items such as groceries and gas. With rents continuing to rise at a double-digit pace nationwide and in many markets, buyers remain motivated. For today’s home shoppers, financing 80% of a home at the median listing price, the monthly mortgage payment is up more than $440 or more than 36% compared to a year ago. The steep increase in costs is likely to price out some buyers, and may lead to more options and less competition for home shoppers who can afford to stick with their home search.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

FormFree Names Eric Lapin Chief Strategy Officer

FormFree has announced the appointment of Eric Lapin to the role of Chief Strategy Officer ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.