DS5: Experts Share Insights on Loss Mitigation, Servicers’ Processes

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News, Webcasts 4 hours ago 43 Views

The newest edition of DS5: Inside the Industry includes insights form two of the leading subject-matter experts from the housing and mortgage industries. 

Included in this episode are Dave Worrall, President, LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company and Mike Sullivan, Director of Marketing and Client Relations, Codilis and Associates PC. 

Sullivan, an expert in foreclosure, bankruptcy, and REO processes, will discuss how law firms are preparing to help with loss mitigation efforts and why law firms are uniquely positioned to assist servicers in this environment. 

Worrall, who worked previously in the National Servicing Organization at Fannie Mae shares his insights into what he learned during the previous housing crisis more than a decade ago and what policies servicers should be re-examining during these uncertain times. 

To see the previous episode with John Vella, Chief Revenue Officer, Altisource Portfolio Solutions and the first part of our conversation with Worrall, following this link

Please check back at 10 a.m. CDT for the newest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry. All DS5 episodes can be viewed here. 

 

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
