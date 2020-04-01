Home >> Daily Dose >> FHFA Reports Increase in Minority, Female Workers
Print This Post Print This Post

FHFA Reports Increase in Minority, Female Workers

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, Government, News 8 hours ago 58 Views

In its annual report to Congress, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) reports that its minority population increased in 2019.

The FHFA’s minority population grew slightly to 43.94% from 42.93% in 2018. It had a minority population of 40.97% in 2015. African-Americans made up 22.05% of the workforce, Hispanics made up 2.02%, Asians made up 13.97%, Native Americans made up 0.17%, and those with two or more races made up 5.72%. 

Female representation reported a decline of 0.22 percentage points in 2019. 

“The slight decline was attributable to an increase in the overall number of employees in 2019 but with a countervailing increase in the number of men,” the FHFA said, adding the number of minority women and men has grown since 2015. 

The total number of minority females rose to 24.24% as of December 2019 from 23.43% in 2015. 

Of the 45 employees hired in 2019, minorities and women represented 51.11% and 44.44%, respectively. While the FHFA’s hiring rate was higher for minorities than the federal workforce (36.86%), the hiring rate for women remained above the federal workforce benchmark of 43.81%. 

Minorities and women promoted represented 53.85% and 61.54%, respectively, of the 39 employees promoted in 2019. Also, 46.15% of the promotions went to non-minority employees. African-Americans made up 23.08% of promotions. 

The topic of diversity and inclusion has been garnering more attention in 2020, and the House Financial Service Committee held a hearing in February to review data on diversity and inclusion with banking institutions in the U.S.

Chairwoman of the Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters (D-California) called Wednesday’s hearing “historic and groundbreaking.” 

The 44 banks who submitted data have more than $50 billion assets, and Waters said the information provided is essential to the industry. 

“The information they have provided is illuminating and is something that the American public deserves to see,” she said.  

The report found that banking institutions were 58% white in 2018, which was lower than the national average of 63%. African-Americans made up 12% of the workforce populations of financial institutions, Hispanics accounted for 11%, and the Asian population was 12%.

The Hispanic workforce in American averaged 16% and Asians accounted for 6%.

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Is the U.S. Already in a Recession?

A new survey looks at how many homebuyers believe an economic downturn has arrived and if it will influence their thoughts on homebuying.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.