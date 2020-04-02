Jobless Claims Rise to More Than 6 Million

Jobless claims nearly doubled to 6.6 million for the week ending on March 28—an increase of 3.3 million and the largest claims report in the seasonally adjusted series, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The prior week’s report was revised from 3.28 million to 3.3 million. The four-week moving average for claims was 2.61 million, which is an increase of 1.6 million from the prior week’s average.

Additionally, the seasonally-adjusted insured employment rate was 2.1% for the week ending on March 21, which is an increase of 0.9 percentage points from the previous week’s unrevised rate.

Alaska had the highest insured unemployment rate for the week ending on March 14 was Alaska at 2.8%, followed by Connecticut (2.7%); New Jersey (2.6%); California (2.4%); and Massachusetts (2.3%).

Tendayi Kapfidze, Chief Economist at LendingTree, said Thursday’s claims came in higher than expected and emphasized that the nation is in “unknown territory” when it comes to the extent and duration of COVID-19’s impact on the economy.

Despite the passing of the $2.2 trillion CAREs Act, Kapfidze said these claims represent a significant loss of income to many Americans and disrupt their ability to meet financial obligations.

“This will be reflected in a surge in missed payments on mortgages and other consumer finance products. Many of these will be alleviated by programs such as forbearance so the increase in defaults may be muted in the near term,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday announced additional measures to assist homeowners with FHA-insured mortgages who have been impacted by COVID-19.

HUD states, effective immediately for those who cannot make mortgage payments due to the virus, servicers must extend deferred or reduced mortgage payment options for up to six and also provide an additional six months of forbearance if requested by the borrower.

This measure implements provisions contained in the CAREs Act signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.

“The last thing any of us wants is for Americans to lose their homes unnecessarily while we continue to fight this invisible enemy. If you’re struggling, immediate help is now available. The FHA will continue to work with stakeholders to ensure that the loss mitigation options that are offered for both forward and reverse borrowers are appropriately tailored for the present situation,” said Dr. Benjamin Carson, Secretary of HUD.

Kapfidze added long-term risks will be building as the economy will return to its prior state once the crisis passes, but notes there is likely to be an “extended period of rising defaults.”

Kapfidze added the shelter-in-place guidelines will suppress the housing market as potential buyers have left the market.