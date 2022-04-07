Deephaven Mortgage Adds Anthony Gulotta as Regional VP of Wholesale Sales

Deephaven Mortgage has announced the hiring of Anthony Gulotta as Regional Sales, VP of Wholesale Sales. Gulotta, who will be based in Charlotte, N.C., will be tasked with educating mortgage brokers on the East Coast on Deephaven’s non-QM/non-agency products.

“Anthony combines a strong understanding of the business opportunities for mortgage brokers with a dedicated focus on education and client support,” said John Keratsis, President and CEO of Deephaven Mortgage. “This combination has led to his success building strong and profitable wholesale partnerships. We are delighted that he is bringing this expertise to Deephaven.”

Gulotta brings more than 30 years in mortgage operations and wholesales sales to Deephaven, having spent time with Movement Mortgage, Figure, Premier Lending, Quicken Loans, and Wells Fargo, among others.

“I believe that non-QM/non-agency lending represents the next phase of the mortgage industry, and I’m excited to influence it at Deephaven,” said Gulotta. “This is the company that helped pioneer today’s non-QM market, and they continue to advance the industry.”

Deephaven’s addition of Gulotta comes on the heels of the hiring of Lisa Heitzmann, CMB as COO, tapped to oversee operations of the company’s internal underwriting, wholesale and correspondent teams.