DS5: Technology and the Fed’s Role in Assisting Servicers

in Daily Dose, Featured, Media, News, Webcasts 7 hours ago 56 Views

In this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, hear from Robert Caruso, CEO of ServiceMac, and Allen Price, SVP and Head of Sales for BSI Financial.

Caruso will be discussing how technology is assisting servicers in navigating challenges in an unpredictable time, as well as the challenges servicers will be facing while working from home.

Price will be talking about the Fed’s recent actions to assist homeowners, as he says, the Fed has been “on point” with their response for the financial community.

You can watch the full episode here or via the embed below. Also find DS5's interview with Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria here.

 

 

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
