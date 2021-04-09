Home >> Daily Dose >> Home Price Surge Forecast in the West
Print This Post Print This Post

Home Price Surge Forecast in the West

in Daily Dose, Featured, journal, News 1 day ago 212 Views

According to Veros Real Estate Solutions, home price appreciation will increase significantly during the next 12 months in the 100 most-populated markets. VeroFORECAST data found that by the first quarter of 2022, home prices will appreciate 7% higher, an additional increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to 5.9% just a quarter ago. Driving that change are primarily West Coast-based markets.

“The VeroFORECAST data indicates upward price pressure in nearly all markets during 2021,” said Darius Bozorgi, CEO of Veros Real Estate Solutions. “Buyer demand remains strong, with almost no major metro area showing notable home price depreciation over the next 12 months.”

So what then of affordability? Will a continual rise in prices drive away buyers?

Home prices rose 11.6% in February, according to the latest Home Price Index from Black Knight, hitting their highest annual rate in more than 15 years. Also rising at an equally-paced clip, median single-family sales prices rose 15.9% year-over-year in February.

“In 2021, market conditions will be heavily driven by continued low-interest rates and changes in “working from anywhere” practices that were influenced by the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Eric Fox, Veros VP of Statistical and Economic Modeling. “Once the global pandemic is largely behind us, interest rates will stabilize and rise to some degree, but will remain at historically low levels. At that point, we expect the nationwide market to return to a more typical pattern characterized by regional pockets of strength driven by migration patterns, solid fundamentals in many areas, and weaker markets with slight depreciation in a few others.”

The western region of the U.S. leads the nation in price increases, with home prices in Boise, Idaho projected to rise 17.1% by Q1 2022. Boise is followed closely by another Idaho city, Coeur d'Alene, which is anticipated to see a 15.3% rise in home prices by the first quarter of 2022.

The list of 10 least-performing markets is dominated by cities in Texas, Louisiana, and Illinois. The two markets that will see the slowest growth are forecast to be in Texas oil country–with Odessa at 1.8% price appreciation, and Midland at 2.4% appreciation.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Housing Inventory Seeing Record Declines Nationwide

New listing volume is down, and homes are selling at all-time highs as the skewed battle between supply and demand continues.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace.

To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.