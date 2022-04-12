Home >> Daily Dose >> Andrea Easter to Oversee Compliance for Open Mortgage
Print This Post Print This Post

Andrea Easter to Oversee Compliance for Open Mortgage

in Daily Dose, Headlines 15 hours ago 98 Views

Andrea Easter, Chief Compliance Officer, Open Mortgage

Open Mortgage has announced the creation of a new position within the company, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), a role to be filled by Andrea Easter. In her new role, Easter will manage all risk-related functions within the company, including overseeing the development and implementation of policies and procedures regarding state and federal regulations and agency requirements. She will report directly to Open Mortgage President Joe Stephenson, and will hold a fiduciary duty to the Board of Directors.

Bringing 14-plues years of compliance experience to the role, Easter most recently worked for Celebrity Home Loans LLC, where she was promoted from VP of Compliance to Deputy Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to working with Celebrity Home Loans, she was a Senior Financial Examiner of Mortgage Origination with the North Carolina Office of the Commissioner of Banks. Throughout her career, she also held various compliance roles at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Daylight Discount Mortgage Corporation, and at Headway Workforce Solutions for Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance.

"As Open Mortgage continues to experience unprecedented growth, it's vital that we diligently safeguard both the firm and our clients with a company-wide compliance approach centered around our brand values," said Stephenson. "Andrea is a proven leader in the financial services industry and her extensive expertise will further enable an effective risk and control environment that can scale as the company grows."

As Chief Compliance Officer, Easter will be working in collaboration with Open Mortgage’s other departments to monitor and assess compliance practices and ensure that issues are addressed, investigated, and resolved. She will also be responsible for the facilitation of an annual risk assessment, as well as internal and third-party audits and investigations. Her duties will include keeping abreast of existing, new, and pending laws and regulations impacting the mortgage industry, while maintaining relationships with industry leaders and federal and state regulators.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

credit scoring

Credit Availability Declines in March

Mortgage credit availability, a key component of the mortgage application process, decreased in March, according to ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.