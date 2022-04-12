Andrea Easter to Oversee Compliance for Open Mortgage

Open Mortgage has announced the creation of a new position within the company, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), a role to be filled by Andrea Easter. In her new role, Easter will manage all risk-related functions within the company, including overseeing the development and implementation of policies and procedures regarding state and federal regulations and agency requirements. She will report directly to Open Mortgage President Joe Stephenson, and will hold a fiduciary duty to the Board of Directors.

Bringing 14-plues years of compliance experience to the role, Easter most recently worked for Celebrity Home Loans LLC, where she was promoted from VP of Compliance to Deputy Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to working with Celebrity Home Loans, she was a Senior Financial Examiner of Mortgage Origination with the North Carolina Office of the Commissioner of Banks. Throughout her career, she also held various compliance roles at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Daylight Discount Mortgage Corporation, and at Headway Workforce Solutions for Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance.

"As Open Mortgage continues to experience unprecedented growth, it's vital that we diligently safeguard both the firm and our clients with a company-wide compliance approach centered around our brand values," said Stephenson. "Andrea is a proven leader in the financial services industry and her extensive expertise will further enable an effective risk and control environment that can scale as the company grows."

As Chief Compliance Officer, Easter will be working in collaboration with Open Mortgage’s other departments to monitor and assess compliance practices and ensure that issues are addressed, investigated, and resolved. She will also be responsible for the facilitation of an annual risk assessment, as well as internal and third-party audits and investigations. Her duties will include keeping abreast of existing, new, and pending laws and regulations impacting the mortgage industry, while maintaining relationships with industry leaders and federal and state regulators.