Jason Will Joins Embrace Home Loans

Embrace Home Loans has named Jason Will to the newly-created role of SVP of Market Growth, where he will be responsible for helping to increase the company's market share, expanding its affiliate partnerships, and establishing a team of regionally based VPs of market growth.

Will has more than 20 years of mortgage lending experience, most of it with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, where he held senior leadership roles in sales and business development. Most recently, he served as VP, national builder manager at Wells Fargo, covering the Eastern region. He was responsible for providing strategic leadership to the company's production growth strategy, as well as targeting home builders through the creation of new partnerships and the recruitment of new builder-focused loan officers.

"Jason is a strategic thinker who has vast experience in developing builder relationships and in sales management and growth," said Dennis Hardiman, Embrace Founder and CEO.

Embrace originated more than $6 billion in mortgage loans in 2020, a company record and a 70% increase over 2019. In addition to Will joining the company as SVP of Market Growth, it plans to double its retail salesforce in 2021.

"Embrace has a number of really strong competitive advantages as a mortgage lender, including a strong leadership team, superior customer service and state-of-the-art digital technology," Will said. "What attracted me the most, though, is that Embrace genuinely puts people first, and that includes employees, customers and referral partners. Work is where we spend a lot of our time, and Embrace has created a culture that is all about employee and customer satisfaction."

