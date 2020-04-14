Home >> Daily Dose >> Revenues Drop for JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo in Q1
Print This Post Print This Post

Revenues Drop for JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo in Q1

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 2 hours ago 33 Views

The spread of COVID-19 was visible on both the balance sheet for JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, with the banking giants announcing revenue declines in Q1 2020. 

Wells Fargo reported revenue during the quarter of $17.7 billion—down from $21.6 billion during Q1 2019. The bank also built a reserve of $3.1 billion. 

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said in a release, “Wells Fargo plays an important role in the financial system and the economic strength of our country, and we take our responsibility seriously, particularly in these unprecedented times.”

CFO John Shrewsberry said the $3.1 billion in reserves reflects the “expected impact these unprecedented times could have on our customers.” 

The bank also reported a 46% annual drop in noninterest income form mortgage banking, falling from $708 million in Q1 2019 to $379 million in Q1 2020. 

JPMorgan announced a net income was $2.9 billion, which is down 69% year-over-year. Quarter-to-quarter, net revenue was down 3% to $29.1 billion. The bank also announced it built-in reserves of $6.8 billion. 

“The first quarter delivered some unprecedented challenges and required us to focus on what we as a bank could do—outside of our ordinary course of business—to remain strong, resilient, and well-positioned to support all of our stakeholders,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan. 

Home lending for JPMorgan was $1.2 billion for the quarter, which is down 14% annually. The bank said this is due to lower net servicing revenue and lower net interest income on lower balances. 

The spread of COVID-19 has impacted almost every sector of the economy and housing has not been immune. One of the hardest-hit areas has been the servicers, as forbearance programs are causing a liquidity shortage for mortgage servicers. 

In an effort to assist servicers, Ginnie Mae announced an All Participants Memorandum (APM) on, expanding its servicer assistance program in response to the spread of COVID-19. 

The APM introduces a new version of the existing Pass-Through Assistance Program (PTAP) for servicers facing a temporary liquidity shortfall related to coronavirus. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Closing the Homeownership Gap

Here’s why down payment assistance can serve a critical role in helping first-time homebuyers achieve the American Dream. This feature originally appeared in the April issue of MReport.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.