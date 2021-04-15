Home >> Daily Dose >> Optimal Days to List a Home are Fast Approaching
Optimal Days to List a Home are Fast Approaching

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 15 hours ago 110 Views

In a market that belongs decidedly to the seller, there's no bad time to list a home, however, the data researchers at Realtor.com say there is an optimal week in 2021 to sell.

It is the coming week, April  18-24, says the Realtor.com "Best Time to Sell" analysis.

"Sellers who list their homes next week could have 5% less competition, sell eight days faster, and see 11% more online page views than the average week," according to Realtor.com. "Listing this week could result in a 2% higher home price, which translates into $7,500 more on a $370,000 home (U.S. median) compared to the average week."

By waiting, home sellers run the risk of watching their "advantage wane later in the year," according to the report, as mortgage rates and the number of listings increase.

"Unlike 2020 when COVID upended the spring homebuying season and pushed buyer interest to later in the year, this year's housing market is following more typical seasonal trends," said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "With half as many homes available for sale this year than last, sellers are well positioned for a quick sale at top dollar. However, for most sellers listing sooner rather than later could really pay off with less competition from other sellers and potentially a higher sale price. They'll also avoid some big unknowns lurking later in the year, namely another possible surge in COVID cases, rising interest rates, and the potential for more sellers to enter the market."

What is so special about the week of April 18?

"The short answer is it's the optimal time for high prices, robust buyer demand, low competition from other sellers, and a quick home sale," the report noted.

The report, broken down by region on Realtor.com, also touches on its meaning for buyers in the market.

"The usual seasonal dynamics of the housing market suggest that it’s going to get better. We don’t expect inventory to be plentiful, but as more sellers come to the housing market, we expect there to be fewer buyers checking out and competing for each specific home," Realtor.com noted. "Historically, the number of viewers per listing has cooled in the late summer and tends to improve for buyers from that point forward. Thus, buyers who can persist in their home searches are likely to catch a bit of a break in the sense that they can expect some more options to choose from in the weeks ahead."

