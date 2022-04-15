Cindy Baird Named EVP of Operations for Nations Lending

Nations Lending has added to its executive team with the addition of Cindy Baird as EVP of National Operations. In her new role, Baird will work to develop and implement processes that have a direct impact on the borrower experience.

Prior to joining Nations, Baird served as EVP of National Operations for Homeowners Financial Group USA.

“She’s a fantastic addition to a company that first and foremost prides itself on making the home loan process feel intuitive and more human,” said Eric Roman, EVP of Nations Lending. “Operations play a key role in that, from how a borrower moves through the application process to the speed at which they can get their file underwritten and processed and over to the closing table.”

Baird will take ownership of the fulfillment team at Nations Lending, working to deliver not only first-class service to borrowers but also to the company’s 120-plus branches and hundreds of channel partners.

“It’s an opportune time to join the team,” Baird said. “Over the last few years, the industry has seen eye-popping growth thanks largely to a refi boom and record-low interest rates. But Nations has positioned itself to thrive over the long term, not just during the boom. By growing steadily but strategically and maintaining nearly all of its MSRs, I see the company as being in a very advantageous position over the next five to seven years.”