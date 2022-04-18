Paul Yarborough to Lead IT Efforts at Cherry Creek Mortgage

Cherry Creek Mortgage has appointed Paul Yarborough as VP of IT Operations where he will oversee Cherry Creek’s technology infrastructure and strategy.

Yarborough will be tasked with developing and maintaining Cherry Creek’s IT strategies and budget to support the firm’s business goals and objectives, while improving data security and risk management. He will also explore new technology and oversee the architecture and ongoing support of Cherry Creek’s network, server, and communications infrastructure to enhance its technology performance.

“Paul is a technology leader with remarkable organizational skills and an enthusiasm for developing people, tactics, and strategies that ultimately ensure customer loyalty and satisfaction,” said Lorie Helms, CTO of Cherry Creek Mortgage. “We’re confident his experience and leadership will improve the efficiency of our team and help deliver a fantastic mortgage experience for borrowers.”

Yarborough brings an abundance of knowledge and experience to his new role, having spent more than 20 years managing cross-functional IT operations groups, and ensuring the compliance and stability of infrastructure systems.

He most recently served as Director of Global IT Infrastructure and Cloud at Sitel Group, a global customer service and technical support provider. He previously served as Director of Infrastructure and Operations at Comcast.

“I want to build on Cherry Creek’s tradition of delivering the best service and support available for people seeking to buy a home or refinance their mortgage,” Yarborough said. “The process starts with great people and a culture of success, and I’m delighted to be part of a thriving organization that embraces both.”